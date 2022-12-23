Tri6: Infinite 1.6.1

A new Tri6: Infinite update is out adding proper Steam Deck support and adding the soundtrack as free DLC on Steam.

As a little christmas present we have a small new update for Tri6: Infinite for you today. It contains a few small fixes mostly related to Steam Deck and some bonus electrons for defeating virus vehicles.

But that’s not all! As already mentioned, we now officially support Steam Deck. We did some thorough testing as we have one now and fixed a few issues here and there and you can now expect to play without any serious issues. To be fair, it wasn’t really an issue before this update, but there were a few clipping issues for example.

And as a special christmas gift we launched the soundtrack as free DLC on Steam now. So you can just check it out even without owning the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2215070/Tri6_Infinite_Soundtrack/

Full changelog

Enhancements:

defeating viruses gives some electrons as well now

controller prompts automatically enabled on Steam Deck now

Bugfixes: