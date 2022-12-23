 Skip to content

Final Upgrade update for 23 December 2022

1.0.0.19

1.0.0.19 · Build 10206014

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved combat ship positioning during battle.
Added cannon aiming random multiplier (from 0.5 to 2) to desynchronize firing.
Made ancient faction to not to use ships with proton lasers while they have 15+ sectors left.
Buffed titanium and titanium-gold shell damage.
Changed date format to culture specific of the set language.
Fixed bug of capital weapon firing wrong (previous) ammo type.

