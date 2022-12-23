Improved combat ship positioning during battle.
Added cannon aiming random multiplier (from 0.5 to 2) to desynchronize firing.
Made ancient faction to not to use ships with proton lasers while they have 15+ sectors left.
Buffed titanium and titanium-gold shell damage.
Changed date format to culture specific of the set language.
Fixed bug of capital weapon firing wrong (previous) ammo type.
Final Upgrade update for 23 December 2022
1.0.0.19
Improved combat ship positioning during battle.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update