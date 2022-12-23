 Skip to content

原点计划 update for 23 December 2022

Patch Note V0.2.9

Fixed a bug where Achievement titles were not presented correctly
Fixed a bug where Glands did not work properly
Fixed a bug where Cochlea did not trigger with Gland effects
Fixed a bug where buffs from different Wings conflicted with each other
Fixed some localization errors

