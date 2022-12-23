Version 1.0.6b4 Update!!

Add: New version of Japanese translation install.

Fix: The volume crack when turn off game. (Only fix the problem when game is turning off correctly)

Fix: When Loading, the effect of equipped Module dose not loaded correctly.

Fix: Fix some bug on other language, and small update on credit list.

Fix: Error calculation on part of bullet hit. (This bug will keep checking and being fixed.)

Fix a few translational errors.

Add: Fundraising DLC is hided to players who do not own it.

For more information of patch 1.0.0 to 1.0.5, can be check here :

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1487270/discussions/0/3468361193657946730/