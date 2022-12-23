 Skip to content

Last Command update for 23 December 2022

Version 1.0.6b4 Update!!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add: New version of Japanese translation install.
Fix: The volume crack when turn off game. (Only fix the problem when game is turning off correctly)
Fix: When Loading, the effect of equipped Module dose not loaded correctly.
Fix: Fix some bug on other language, and small update on credit list.
Fix: Error calculation on part of bullet hit. (This bug will keep checking and being fixed.)
Fix a few translational errors.
Add: Fundraising DLC is hided to players who do not own it.

For more information of patch 1.0.0 to 1.0.5, can be check here :
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1487270/discussions/0/3468361193657946730/

