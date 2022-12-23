HAPPY HOLIDAY！15％OFF！！

There are only a few days left in the year 2022.
We hope everyone has a great nightmare today!!!
"NeverAwake" is also participating in the Steam Winter Sale.
You can buy the full game for only 15% off!
Please enjoy the game during the New Year's holiday season.
The PS5/PS4/Switch version will be available on January 19, 2023!
We are also preparing a major update for the Steam version to coincide with the release of the consumer version.
More details will be coming soon.
Oh, by the way, Nintendo has put together a nice PV.
Please take a look if you like. (only Japanese)
Have a good nightmare!
Changed depots in closed_beta2 branch