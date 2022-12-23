HAPPY HOLIDAY！15％OFF！！

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

There are only a few days left in the year 2022.

We hope everyone has a great nightmare today!!!

"NeverAwake" is also participating in the Steam Winter Sale.

You can buy the full game for only 15% off!

Please enjoy the game during the New Year's holiday season.

The PS5/PS4/Switch version will be available on January 19, 2023!

We are also preparing a major update for the Steam version to coincide with the release of the consumer version.

More details will be coming soon.

Oh, by the way, Nintendo has put together a nice PV.

Please take a look if you like. (only Japanese)

.

Have a good nightmare!