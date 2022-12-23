Christmas Update Notes

This update will add a lot of new systems and new gameplay, the content is as follows:

1.Treasure function - you can collect treasure pieces to synthesize complete treasures, get attribute bonuses and skills

guild battles into the function - players can enter the guild members occupy the city, get additional rewards

3.God's service weapon music

A. Opened 32 days after the opening of the service

B. Activate the system by consuming different 3S heroes

C. Can improve the combat ability of heroes

4.Holy beast system

A. Opened on 39 days after service opening

B. Can be configured with Beast Master (3S hero), inherit Beast Master occupation and percentage attributes

5.Holy beast token

A. Opened on 39 days after service opening

B. Purchase to get the upgrade material and skin of the holy beast

6.Treasure store

Opened 22 days after service opening

7.New SS/SSS heroes can get gods upgrade props when exiled

8.King's Canyon

A. Registration is opened every Wednesday (only the guild president can register).

B. During the battle phase, players can arrange three teams, each team can send troops.

C. During the battle, the first to break the opponent's command center will win this round of the duel.

D. In this round of duel, all players on both sides will be ranked according to personal kill points and tower demolition points, and at the end of the event, mail rewards will be issued according to the ranking.

9.Sacred topping

Each mark on the stone plate will increase the attributes of all heroes and add extra bonuses and effects to the skills of holy relics.

10.New Christmas main character skin and Christmas wings