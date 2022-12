Share · View all patches · Build 10205623 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! Here are some changes since 1.5.2 :)

The lag spike on the bubble shooter during character swap has been reduced.

All girls now appear during bubble shooter even when locked & maxed but it will notify you of their state. This is done for clarity to see which characters you have completed.

Stage 7/8 bug where the game stops working has been fixed (One of the optional levels in this stage was broken)

Let us know if you find any more issues!