EZ2ON REBOOT : R update for 23 December 2022

#12/23 - Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 10205575 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, This is EZ2ON Team.

● What's New

**

1. New Song

**
A new "O2Jam" DLC-exclusive song has been added.

  • Christmas Memories | by BeautifulDay

Purchase "O2Jam" Collaboration DLC and get instant access to 22 DLC-exclusive songs without any game progression.
Visit the store page for more.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2052630/EZ2ON_REBOOT__R__O2Jam_Collaboration_DLC/

**

2. New Skin

**
The following panel skins have been added for everyone who has access to the base game.

  • GEM
  • Star
  • Turtle

**

3. Bug Fixes and Improvements

**

  • Long-press the 'Page Up' / 'Page Down' key to scroll song list up / down quickly.
  • Button prompts for the game controller are now displayed only when the player actively uses it.
  • LOUNGE now supports keyboard and game controller inputs.
  • LOUNGE > MUSIC VIDEO now supports song preview.
  • Fixed issue where unlock status would not show properly in LOUNGE > MUSIC VIDEO.
  • Fixed issue where replay data would register even when the player has initiated pause during the session.
  • Fixed issue where the judge line color would not show as intended when using 'BEANS' note skin.
  • Revised background videos for the following songs.
  • Cybernetic Geist
  • Diabolic Swing

Thanks.

