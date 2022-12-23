12/23 - Patch Note

Hello, This is EZ2ON Team.
● What's New
**
1. New Song
**
A new "O2Jam" DLC-exclusive song has been added.
- Christmas Memories | by BeautifulDay
Purchase "O2Jam" Collaboration DLC and get instant access to 22 DLC-exclusive songs without any game progression.
Visit the store page for more.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2052630/EZ2ON_REBOOT__R__O2Jam_Collaboration_DLC/
**
2. New Skin
**
The following panel skins have been added for everyone who has access to the base game.
- GEM
- Star
- Turtle
**
3. Bug Fixes and Improvements
**
- Long-press the 'Page Up' / 'Page Down' key to scroll song list up / down quickly.
- Button prompts for the game controller are now displayed only when the player actively uses it.
- LOUNGE now supports keyboard and game controller inputs.
- LOUNGE > MUSIC VIDEO now supports song preview.
- Fixed issue where unlock status would not show properly in LOUNGE > MUSIC VIDEO.
- Fixed issue where replay data would register even when the player has initiated pause during the session.
- Fixed issue where the judge line color would not show as intended when using 'BEANS' note skin.
- Revised background videos for the following songs.
- Cybernetic Geist
- Diabolic Swing
Thanks.
