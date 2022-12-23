12/23 - Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 10205575 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello, This is EZ2ON Team.

● What's New

**

1. New Song

**

A new "O2Jam" DLC-exclusive song has been added.

Christmas Memories | by BeautifulDay

Purchase "O2Jam" Collaboration DLC and get instant access to 22 DLC-exclusive songs without any game progression.

Visit the store page for more.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2052630/EZ2ON_REBOOT__R__O2Jam_Collaboration_DLC/

**

2. New Skin

**

The following panel skins have been added for everyone who has access to the base game.

GEM

Star

Turtle

**

3. Bug Fixes and Improvements

**

Long-press the 'Page Up' / 'Page Down' key to scroll song list up / down quickly.

Button prompts for the game controller are now displayed only when the player actively uses it.

LOUNGE now supports keyboard and game controller inputs.

LOUNGE > MUSIC VIDEO now supports song preview.

Fixed issue where unlock status would not show properly in LOUNGE > MUSIC VIDEO.

Fixed issue where replay data would register even when the player has initiated pause during the session.

Fixed issue where the judge line color would not show as intended when using 'BEANS' note skin.

Revised background videos for the following songs.

Cybernetic Geist

Diabolic Swing

Thanks.