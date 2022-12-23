Table Ball 1.5.0 AND Steam Winter Sale

Happy Xmas everyone,

Today we've officially released the v1.5.0 update of Table Ball. All the games DLC Aside from the Deluxe Upgrade DLC are also on sale with a 72% discount for the Steam Winter Sale.

Steam Winter Sale

Every Year from December the 22nd Steam hosts it's winter sale. This year we've put all the products we sell on steam on sale. We'll also be donating all proceeds to New Story Inc.

Multiplayer Disabled]

The multiplayer game mode has been temporarily disabled, you can access an older build that has access to online Multiplayer using the Beta feature on steam. Going forward, we won't be releasing new versions containing the multiplayer game mode until we've finished updating it.

Table Ball v1.5.0.2 Changelog

We're really sorry with how lackluster this update is, we wanted to get it out before the Steam Winter Sale but didn't end up finishing in time. You can see a detailed changelog below.

Additions

Added a toggleable console (Tap the ] key while in a menu, might not work sometimes)

Added 3D Game Mode

Changes

Game now has a firm restriction for the Y axis for player bumpers

Removed unused scenes to reduce bloat

Added the "slowness" debuff to the Advanced Game Mode

Technical Changes