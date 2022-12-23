 Skip to content

VataZombie update for 23 December 2022

🎄 Merry Christmas 🎄

23 December 2022

In this update, you'll see:
New Year's map, where you have to defend Santaklaus, who was knocked out by the air defense of vata zombies.
A little optimization was also carried out.

