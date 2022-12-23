 Skip to content

Legend of Kendor update for 23 December 2022

Minor Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10205381 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sound bug from Fiery Staff got fixed.

Changed Red Flashing effect when players get hit.

*If there is any kind of Bug, Crash, or Feedback, post them in the Steam Community please.

**Thanks for playing Legend of Kendor !!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1274232
  • Loading history…
