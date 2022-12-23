Minor Bug Fix

Sound bug from Fiery Staff got fixed.
Changed Red Flashing effect when players get hit.
*If there is any kind of Bug, Crash, or Feedback, post them in the Steam Community please.
**Thanks for playing Legend of Kendor !!
