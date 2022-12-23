Patchnote [23.12.2022]

Dwellers of the Zone, we hasten to congratulate you on the approaching Christmas! The time of miracles and gifts. In honor of the upcoming holiday, themed content awaits you in the game.

Themed Presents

You can meet the character «Snowman» in the safe zones starting from Cordon and above. After a chat he will share a random holiday costume and useful supplies with you.

Where exactly can you meet the «Snowman»? Let's list: Photon, Garages, Bar, Mercenary base, Duty Base, Covenant Abode, «Freedom» Underground.

New players will be provided with one of the 3 festive costumes right after the tutorial. Each costume can come in one of 5 different paint variations.

Locations

The initiative owners of the Bar decided to decorate their space with various festive decorations to create a Christmas mood for all visitors!

In-game store

You can also decorate yourself to become a walking spreader of Christmas cheer! Themed armor and weapon paint packs are already available in the in-game store.

A holiday case has also been added to the store. It contains unique camouflages and charms that you can only get once a year!

_Merry Christmas!

EXBO team_