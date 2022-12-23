 Skip to content

Outbreak 2030 update for 23 December 2022

Update 0.2

23 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've improved so various bug fixes, We're working hard to fix other bugs as well!
Please provide any feedback or bug report through our discord server
https://discord.gg/Y78a4jNR

Thank you for your patience.

