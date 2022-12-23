Festivus Update 0.5.05

Len's Island has opened it's very first Festivus!

What is a Festivus you say? It's a holiday for everyone, an update for the rest of us.

Festivus adds a new limited-time only decoration shop into Bridgewater, Festive Frank's!

Sorry about the hiccup with this patch going live everyone, it's been a long day... All is fixed now and your save files should load as expected.

Festive Frank's will be open for two weeks, selling a few special items to decorate your home with. These items can be bought with with in-game gold, at his shop. Festive items will stay unlocked even after the update has ended, in the future we will make special items will also sync across all of your save files. For now they unlock per-save-file. Festive Frank's is just a small shop at the moment, his shop will re-open every time we celebrate a festival or event, with more and more items added to his shop every time.

(No special event items will ever be purchased with real currency, screw that)

We also added several new non-festive decorations, such as kitchen wall cabinets, small floor benches, large curtains and small curtains.

Along with some fun new items to keep you occupied, we have bundled in many bug fixes, balancing tweaks, performance improvements and more. See below for a details changelog of all of the changes in this update.

We have been working to the bone for months to get out this update and release daily patches since launch. In case you didn't know, there's only three developers working on Len's Island. We will be taking some time off over Christmas and the new year to catch up on sleep and focus on our health. If needed, we can release a patch after Christmas to fix any urgent issues, otherwise the next update won't be until mid January.

There's a lot of exiting stuff planned for next year. Now the game has been remade with the Uncharted Waters update, we can go full steam ahead with weekly and monthly significant content updates, and constant patches. 2023 is the year Len's Island is going to go bonkers with progress, so buckle in for the ride!

Have a great end of year everyone, and thank you for all the support and love <3

~ Julian

+ New additions and small changes this patch:

Added new shop in town for limited time only.

Added new standard decoration items: Small Bench, Small Cupboard, Large Curtain and Small Curtain.

Added new festive items: Festoon lights, Fesitvus Painting, Festive Wreath.

Added building tab for special items.

Improved shader variant bundles to increase performance (this was a major performance increase to combat lag spikes, especially for lower-end PCs)

Removed all junk items from fishing pools (junk its can still be caught in the ocean and non-fishing pool areas)

Added chances of catching multiple low-tier fish.

Made catching low-tier fish easier and quicker.

Made catching high-tier fish slightly harder, and buffed all cooking items that include high-tier fish.

Increased water pump range from 15 to 25 meters.

Switched the plot numbers to not skip any numbers and avoid confusion about the mayor living in plot 2.

Slightly buffed hard steel spear.

Updated several weapon descriptions.

Increased the max-level cap from 133 to 141.

! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch: