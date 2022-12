Hello, detectives!

Hot-fix 2.0.6l is here. A mysterious murder, that took place in Drezen, caused so much trouble for the crusade, that the whole fortress hasn’t been able to move on after the previous update. A Noble Intent quest would block all exits from Drezen, even after you resolved the situation one way or another – but now it’s fixed, and will no longer block your progress.

Happy mystery-solving!