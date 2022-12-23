 Skip to content

her tears were my light update for 23 December 2022

her tears were my light turkish cover!

Build 10205184

Patchnotes via Steam Community

exciting update this time: we added a turkish version of the theme song to the game!

the lyrics were translated by hasanh, with vocals by Sirius, and then edited by ChirreMillèr. they all did an AMAZING JOB!! i'm so glad we could add it in the game for turkish players :)

we also snuck in some typo fixes for this version, but i don't think there were any other updates. more translations are currently in progress.

this has inspired me to try to add more covers for other languages... so i'm working with Gabriel on a spanish and basque version, sung by Eleanor!! her accent isn't great, but i think it'll be a fun little addition! it should be in by the next update :)

thanks for playing her tears were my light~

-nami

