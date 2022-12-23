Reimu DLC Balance & Bugfix Update !

(The awesome coverart/fanart was done by @corporalblake on Twitter!)

Hello everyone, Sigyaad Here, thank you to everyone who's dropped feedback and reported bugs for the Reimu DLC! I just pushed an update that makes a slew of balance and bug fixing changes to the Reimu DLC!

The changes are as follows:

Gameplay changes:

The infamous Gouhei (Melee weapon) has been reworked. It's now a long range, high damage melee weapon that restores your HP on hits.

The grenade launcher's explosion radius has been slightly increased, it's fire rate is now faster too

Yuugi can't be thrusted by the Gouhei

Increased Reimu's hitbox (She can no longer squeeze through the gates)

MAP 1, 2 and 3 have been optimised to perform better

[spoiler]The final boss kills you in 2 hits instead of one[/spoiler]

Map Changes:

MAP 1 : Balanced most of the enemy encounters near the start and the cave bit since there were a lot of enemies and without the grenade launcher it gets really crazy. Fixed some missing water blocks on the teleporting spots. Added extra 1UPS

MAP 2: Slight balancing with the enemies at the shrine part, added extra 1UP and made the Yuugi a little bit smaller so her hitbox somewhat matches.

MAP 3 : Removed the bush cirnos, gone but not forgotten

MAP 4: Added more light candles to guide the player to the colored doors, more 1UPS in some rooms.

MAP 5: Balance the room by removing some of the Narzins so the room wouldn't be filled up with turrets, fixed book shelf texture and Pacthy glass painting. Fixed some miscellaneous offset textures.

MAP 6: Added extra 1UP, fixed some miscellaneous offset textures.

MAP 7: Added 1UP at the start.

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug where some missing textures would appear

Fixed a bug where the gates would show the incorrect text if you did not have the rusted key

Fixed a bug where Reimu could get past gates without the key

Fixed a bug where all of the weapons were on the same slot, they are now on separate key slots (The Gouhei is on the 1 key, the shotgun is on the 2 key, and the launcher is on the 3 key)

[spoiler]Players can no longer go right up to Sakuya and break the event, there's now a barrier until the fight starts.[/spoiler]

There may very well be another patch on the way to iron everything out, but hopefully this patch fixes the majority of the issues! Thank you and have a wonderful day!