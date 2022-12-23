Patch 4.8.0 - New Map, New Killer, Improvements and Changes!

Patch 4.8.0 is live!
Key changes
• New Killer - Shinigami!
• New Map - Egypt!
Fixes
• Chat - Fixed that sometimes it was possible to spam voice messages
• Sewer Manhole - Fixed that sometimes the visual effect of closing the Sewer Manhole was displayed incorrectly
• Killers - Clown - Fixed that the Shot sometimes worked incorrectly
• Killers - Possum - Fixed that Possum's Axe sometimes disappeared from his hands
• Survivors - Michelle - Fixed a number of animations and improved hair physics
• Survivors - Chris - Fixed that the Magnetic Resistance perk sometimes worked incorrectly
• Graphic settings - Added Bloom effect
• UI - Fixed that sometimes the microphone icon was not visible
• General Audio and UI improvements
Changed files in this update