[Maintenance] Temporal Maintenance on December 23rd

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.
We are here to inform you that temporal maintenance will be conducted in order to fix some issues.
The details are as follows:
[About Issue]
- Character: Dhana Opini
- Issue: Not Possible to move from [Grasscover Camp] to [Tower of Lord]
[Issue Fix]
- Fix: New [Tower of Lord] Portal will be added in [Grasscover Camp] (Left side of NPC ‘Eo’)
- This New Portal can ONLY be used by Dhana Opini
[Period]
- 12/23 07:00 ~ 12/23 08:00 (GMT)
- 12/22 23:00 ~ 12/23 00:00 (PST)
- 12/23 16:00 ~ 12/23 17:00 (KST)
[Compensations]
- Gruton Coins x300, Mats x1, Super High-Dose Vitamins Z x1
- "[LIMITED] SoulWorker PLUS [1D]" item will be provided ONLY for Accounts with SoulWorker PLUS currently activated.
[Eligibility]
- GMT : 01:00 (12/24)
- PST : 17:00 (12/23)
- KST : 10:00 (12/24)
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update