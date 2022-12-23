《Wonder In Water》Patch Notes

Dear Explorers,

In this patch, we bring you a brand new building experience as well as a new challenge defending ARK against Cobalt aliens.

New Underwater Structures

By learning Cobalt technology, you will master the art of building underwater. Take a look at the new structures and build your favorite underwater base!

Vacuum Compartment

Vacuum compartment is a cubical frame with a side length of 6 meters. It needs to be placed underwater and powered with a TEK generator preferably. It is a sealed compartment that drains the space while filling it with air, allowing the player to breathe and place structures in it. You can expand the frame by removing the sides to attach another structure. Note that if the removed surface is exposed to water, the water will fill the entire compartment. Each surface can also be locked by holding E. Once locked, the surface cannot be removed until unlocking it, preventing the player from accidentally removing a surface that is in contact with water.

Vacuum Compartment Moonpool

It functions exactly like a normal Vacuum compartment but has a hatch on its downside for entrance.

Both blueprints can be obtained from the ARK Defend Challenge

ARK Defend Challenge

Players can now participate in ARK Defend through an ARK Defending Portal.

Life has become calm and peaceful on Skyward, but it seems it won’t be for long! A newly hatched dino broke out of its shell, causing a purple light to tear through the night sky, opening up a rift. Countless cosmic rays pour through the rift and brutally tear the ARK shields apart. The energy of the ARK is scattered and collected by the Cobalt Aliens on their spaceship as it glows brighter! The planet survived under the blessing of the ARK, however, the Cobalt Aliens are starting to manipulate creatures to attack the ARK once again. Darkness has fallen and hope has faded. However, in the depths of despair, we’ve found the heart to grow stronger. Get ready and defend against the Cobalt Alien attacks once more, for the dawn will eventually come.

The Ark will reward players for their courage and victory. Collecting all the energy in the following places will reward you different set of equipment:

-Magic Island : Royal Knight Set

-Ice and Fire Island: Royal Set

-Cobalt Star Battlefield: War God Set

Additional rewards include chance of:

Goblin Wonder Cabin exchange coupons

Tek energy cubes

Vacuum compartment blueprint

Vacuum compartment moonpool blueprint

Exclusive saddle

Giganotosaurus skin

Equipment Modification Core

Equipment Elemental crystal

Collecting all the energy has a chance to drop new structures and a permanent summoning scroll of a rare creature. The Goblin Wonder Cabin will allow you to try your luck using their exchange coupons. The Werewolf Sculpture will add a nice touch to your buildings! The Cobalt Star Turret will provide the best protection for your base!

Clear the Cobalt Star Battlefield to truly shatter the Cobalt Aliens' malevolence. You will be rewarded with a chance to win a permanent summoning scroll for the rare BOSS creature Cobalt Energy Golem Hammer!

There will be a total of three difficulties:

Beginner: Magic Island

Expert: Ice and Fire Island

Master: Cobalt Star Battlefield

How to Participate：

You can start the challenge by placing items at the ARK Defending Portal if you meet all the requirements. A corresponding portal will open after the countdown, which will teleport all players and their creatures from the same tribe into the challenge. Players will have 90 mins to clear.

Rules：

ARK Defending Portal may be crafted at Exquisite Architectural Hut. ARK Defending Portal may be placed at any spot on the map. ARK Defending Portal requires resources to activate the challenge.







The 90 mins countdown begins once every player has teleported. Manipulated creatures will attack the ARK in the challenge. Defeating them will automatically collect energy, which will be displayed as a score. There will be a total of 50 waves of creatures, with each wave 90 seconds apart.

Upon defeating an entire wave, the next wave will spawn in 10 seconds.





There will be buffs and debuffs spawning across the map. Both you and your enemy can benefit from these. Defeating elites and Bosses will have a chance to obtain Defending Coin, which can be used to exchange magical plants/potions at the ARK to assist your battle.

Magical Plant can slow the attacks from the opponent. The higher its level, the longer it persists. More Defending Coins are required for higher levels.

Magic Potion can increase HP, attack, defense, and stamina once consumed. The higher its level, the more powerful it will be. More Defending Coins are required for higher levels.

Challenge Termination/Failure：

You can terminate the challenge anytime at the ARK. You will have 10 minutes to pick up any loot. Your challenge will fail if the ARK HP reaches 0, and you will have 10 minutes to pick up any loot, If all players are defeated in the challenge, they will be teleported out and can gather their rewards at the ARK Defending Portal.

You will be able to clear the challenge and collect your loot if you：

Clear all waves in 90 mins. Defeat all creatures in every wave， The ARK HP is above 0.

You will have 10 mins to pick up all your rewards any loot at the end.

Challenge Requirements:

Beginner - Magic Island：

Minimum level：80

Maximum Player：3

Maximum Creature：5（No Giganotosaurus） Expert- Ice and Fire Island:

Minimum level：90

Maximum Player：5

Maximum Creature：10（Up to 5 Giganotosaurus） Master - Cobalt Alien Battlefield

Minimum level：90

Maximum Player：8

Maximum Creature：15

Each difficulty can be entered once per 24 hours per character.

Rewards：

Beginner - Magic Island possible rewards：

Goblin Wonder Cabin

Goblin King Wonder Cabin

Goblin Summon Scroll

Goblin King Summon Scroll

Vacuum compartment blueprint

Vacuum compartment moonpool blueprint

Exclusive Saddles with additional stats for Giganotosaurus, Megarock dragon, Ghost dragon, Spinosaurus, Gryphon, Ice bear, Quetzalcoatlus, Armadillo, and Hippocampus

Royal Knight Set

Goblin Wonder Cabin Exchange Coupon

Expert: Ice and Fire Island possible rewards：

Goblin King Wonder Cabin

Goblin King Summon Scroll

Werewolf light tower

Werewolf Summon Scroll

Exclusive Saddles with additional stats for Giganotosaurus, Megarock dragon, Ghost dragon, Spinosaurus, Gryphon, Ice bear, Quetzalcoatlus, Armadillo, and Hippocampus

Royal Set

Equipment Modification Core

Equipment Elmental Crystal

Goblin Wonder Cabin Exchange Coupon

Master - Cobalt Alien Battlefield possible rewards:

Werewolf light tower

Werewolf Summon Scroll

Cobalt Turret

Exclusive Saddles with additional stats for Giganotosaurus, Megarock dragon, Ghost dragon, Spinosaurus, Gryphon, Ice bear, Quetzalcoatlus, Armadillo, and Hippocampus

War God Set

Equipment Modification Core

Equipment Elmental Crystal

Goblin Wonder Cabin Exchange Coupon

Cobaltenergy Golem Hammer Summon Scroll







Equipment Modification

1、Equipment Modification Station

Firearm Worktable is now renamed to Equipment Modification Station

2、Equipment Modification

Equipment Modification Core obtained from the ARK Defend Challenge can be used to modify certain equipment at the Equipment Modification Station. It will grant extra stats and change the appearance of the equipment.

Three types of equipment can be modified: Magic set, Primal Bone set, and Tek set, which will require 2, 5, and 8 Equipment Modification Core respectively.

Modification will boost the stats of the equipment randomly, and can be overridden by additional modifications.

The following stats are boosted randomly by the modification: Armor, Durability, Thermal Insulation, and Radiation Resistance.

How to modify：

1、 Open Equipment Modification Station

2、 Input your selected Armor and Equipment Modification Cores

3、 Put Armor you wish to modify into the slot.

4、 Under the “Modify” tab, click the button at the bottom right corner.

3、 Equipment Enchantment

The Equipment Elemental Crystal (Wind/Fire/Light/Earth/Water) obtained from the ARK Defend Challenge can be used to enchant equipment for additional stat boosts at the Equipment Modification Station

Three types of equipment can be enchanted: Magic set, Primal Bone set, and

Tek set, which will cost 5 elemental crystals of the same kind.

Element Stat Boost

Water HP

Fire Damage

Light Stamina

Wind Movement Speed

Earth Resistance

When a player equips 5 pieces of enchanted Armor with the same element, it will activate an additional boost.

Element Set Stat Boost

Water HP

Fire Damage

Light Stamina

Wind Movement Speed

Earth Damage Reduction

How to enchant：

1、 Open Equipment Modification Station

2、 Input the Armor and Equipment Elemental Crystals

3、 Put the armor you wish to modify into the slot.

4、 Under the “Enchant” tab, click the enchant button.