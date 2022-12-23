Patch notes(Dec. 23rd)

BALANCING:

Cards

Ultimate World Formation (Five Elements Alliance, Incarnation Phase): Add the limit on the number of Chase, but it's no longer mandatory to contain more than 3 of the Five Elements. The number of Chase is equal to the types of five elements in the deck + 0/1/2

World Smash (Five Elements Alliance, Immortality Phase): ATK+4/6/8→ATK+4/7/10

Star Trail Divination (Heptastar Pavilion, Immortality Phase): DEF+4/10/16 → DEF+6/12/18

Spritiage Sword (Cloud Spirit Sword Sect, Foundation Phase): In Lv1 and Lv2, if your Qi has reached it's requirement. Make an additional 1ATK2→ 2 ATK2

Immortal Fate

Flame of Fire(Heptastar Pavilion, Foundation Phase): Deal 3→4 more Destiny damage.

Battle Experience( Five Elements Alliance, Wu Xingzhi, initial Immortal Fate): Add an extra 2 initial card exchange chance at the beginning.

Strategize (Heptastar Pavilion, Jiang Ximing, initial Immortal Fate): Add 1 extra initial Cultivation at the beginning.

P.s

sorry，Leaf Song is fall ill.......don't worry........everything is Ok

Maybe one day or two day

Merry Christmas in advance