 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game update for 23 December 2022

Patch notes(Dec. 23rd)

Share · View all patches · Build 10204932 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes(Dec. 23rd)

BALANCING:

Cards
Ultimate World Formation (Five Elements Alliance, Incarnation Phase): Add the limit on the number of Chase, but it's no longer mandatory to contain more than 3 of the Five Elements. The number of Chase is equal to the types of five elements in the deck + 0/1/2
World Smash (Five Elements Alliance, Immortality Phase): ATK+4/6/8→ATK+4/7/10
Star Trail Divination (Heptastar Pavilion, Immortality Phase): DEF+4/10/16 → DEF+6/12/18
Spritiage Sword (Cloud Spirit Sword Sect, Foundation Phase): In Lv1 and Lv2, if your Qi has reached it's requirement. Make an additional 1ATK2→ 2 ATK2

Immortal Fate
Flame of Fire(Heptastar Pavilion, Foundation Phase): Deal 3→4 more Destiny damage.
Battle Experience( Five Elements Alliance, Wu Xingzhi, initial Immortal Fate): Add an extra 2 initial card exchange chance at the beginning.
Strategize (Heptastar Pavilion, Jiang Ximing, initial Immortal Fate): Add 1 extra initial Cultivation at the beginning.

P.s

sorry，Leaf Song is fall ill.......don't worry........everything is Ok
Maybe one day or two day
Merry Christmas in advance

Changed files in this update

Depot 1948801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link