Christmas update with free DLC!

Greetings, everyone, and happy holidays! We've got the next update for Undying as well as free Christmas gifts for everyone to enjoy! Check out the notes below!

Free DLC

New skins for Anling:

Future Cyborg Outfit + Wig Pilot Suit + Cap.

New skins for Cody:

Sheriff Outfit + Hat. Pilot Suit + Cap.

We also have three new soundtrack previews to the Soundtrack Preview OST!

Reminder about the Free DLC!

Remember to claim the free DLCs now, they are free for all players during the EA period and will be yours forever, even after the game fully releases next year!

Gameplay Experience Optimization

Fixed an issue where the enemy respawn frequency was always set to be the slowest when starting a new game in survival mode. Fixed an error in the difficulty of the settlement interface when triggering the end of the current version in story mode. Optimized the interaction logic of "Help Cody" to prevent it from being triggered incorrectly in certain cases. Fixed an issue where Anling could still trigger some interactions when in her Madness state. Now, the unlooted cars in zones have been added to the misc. category of the resource exploration statistics. The description of the exploration statistics for zones has been revised to be clearer. Optimized the interaction of page scrolling in various storage boxes. Optimized the speed of entering the action of sofa-reading at home. Now, when you press "Sort" in various storage boxes, the backpack will be sorted simultaneously. Now, when small animals return to their nests, they can no longer be attacked.

Due to the lockdowns in Beijing during November and the surging "positive wave" in December, the work of the development team has been impacted by a few weeks (tears!), but fortunately, as of December 23, 70% of the team has returned to work! We are working hard to minimize the impact on the progress of the work. So, please mothers, look forward to the arrival of the full version in the near future!

Happy Holidays, be safe and enjoy!