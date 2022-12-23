12/23 Update Notice

Thank you for your support on Antivine. Our dev team has removed all the registration process from the game and anyone can get started even without the Internet. Our sincere apology for causing any inconvenience, and hopefully you can keep supporting on Antivine.
