 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Antivine update for 23 December 2022

12/23 Update Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 10204815 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your support on Antivine. Our dev team has removed all the registration process from the game and anyone can get started even without the Internet. Our sincere apology for causing any inconvenience, and hopefully you can keep supporting on Antivine.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1860901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link