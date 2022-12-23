 Skip to content

Len's Island update for 23 December 2022

Patch rollback to 0.5.03

Build 10204592

Hey all,

We just launched the 0.5.05 patch for a few minutes but ran into issues, we have rolled back to the previous version and will launch the update patch once the issues are resolved. Sorry for the hassle everyone.

  • Julian

