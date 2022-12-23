Version 0.9.4 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10204581 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Merry Christmas! Let's see the content of this update.

Gameplay improvement:

12 new portraits for custom commanders have been added.

2.Custom commanders who use robot type portraits as leaders can create Omnic type faction and use Omnic Policy tree. WASD is no longer used to move the cursor, but can be used to move the camera in the big map and battlefield. The guide text on how to capture enemy units has been added to the Pirate faction's Garage UI. The initial relationship between the Eastgalaxy Company and the Emishi Pirates is greatly reduced. The investment amount of senior investment proposals of Trader type faction has been increased. Bill's tactical skill effect is changed to: Damage to enemy fighters doubled this turn. Now, every time the planet changes hands, the mercenary's available task list will be refreshed. Every time a fleet is destroyed, the assassin's available task list will be refreshed. The logic for the fortress's side is sorted out when player fleet fighting on an ally's planet. The Collection button is moved from the option menu list to the main menu list. The Quickload button has been removed. Some text descriptions are adjusted.

Bug Fixed:

Fixed the problem that attack a free rebel fleet will go to the diplomatic UI. Fixed the problem that the policy Notoriety Tyrant does not take effect on the battlefield when a custom faction uses the Southern Principality Policy Tree. Fixed the problem that the tactical skill Diversionary Tactic's bonus damage displayed in the fight panel was incorrect. Fixed the incorrect number of enemy losses on the BattleEnd panel. Fixed the problem that the provoked AI fleet can call reinforcements to join the battle when attacking. Fixed the problem that the faction commands list disappeared when teaching policy in Tutorial.

Chaos Galaxy 2 will be changed to the full version early next month. Thank you for your support over the past half a year!

Han Zhiyu