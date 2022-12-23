Version 0.9.4 Update

Merry Christmas! Let's see the content of this update.
Gameplay improvement:
- 12 new portraits for custom commanders have been added.
2.Custom commanders who use robot type portraits as leaders can create Omnic type faction and use Omnic Policy tree.
- WASD is no longer used to move the cursor, but can be used to move the camera in the big map and battlefield.
- The guide text on how to capture enemy units has been added to the Pirate faction's Garage UI.
- The initial relationship between the Eastgalaxy Company and the Emishi Pirates is greatly reduced.
- The investment amount of senior investment proposals of Trader type faction has been increased.
- Bill's tactical skill effect is changed to: Damage to enemy fighters doubled this turn.
- Now, every time the planet changes hands, the mercenary's available task list will be refreshed. Every time a fleet is destroyed, the assassin's available task list will be refreshed.
- The logic for the fortress's side is sorted out when player fleet fighting on an ally's planet.
- The Collection button is moved from the option menu list to the main menu list. The Quickload button has been removed.
- Some text descriptions are adjusted.
Bug Fixed:
- Fixed the problem that attack a free rebel fleet will go to the diplomatic UI.
- Fixed the problem that the policy Notoriety Tyrant does not take effect on the battlefield when a custom faction uses the Southern Principality Policy Tree.
- Fixed the problem that the tactical skill Diversionary Tactic's bonus damage displayed in the fight panel was incorrect.
- Fixed the incorrect number of enemy losses on the BattleEnd panel.
- Fixed the problem that the provoked AI fleet can call reinforcements to join the battle when attacking.
- Fixed the problem that the faction commands list disappeared when teaching policy in Tutorial.
Chaos Galaxy 2 will be changed to the full version early next month. Thank you for your support over the past half a year!
Han Zhiyu
