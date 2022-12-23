 Skip to content

Outpath: First Journey update for 23 December 2022

Update 1.0.5 - Snapping builds & more languages

Share · View all patches · Build 10204540 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again.

A new requested feature you all have been waiting and more languages. Maybe some doesn't work entirely well so keep in mind I will keep working on them. Also the snapping system may have some problems and need tweaks.
Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Change Log:
  • Added toggle mode to enable/disable UI (for screenshots).
  • Added snappning to structures.
  • Increased max mouse sensitivity.
  • Added new languages:
  • German
  • Japanese
  • Portuguese
  • Korean
  • French
  • Polish
  • Czech
  • Russian

(NOTE: More languages will be added next patch. There may still be problems with some translations.)

Next confirmed ones:

  • Italian

  • Ukranian

  • Decreased spawn rate of resources.

  • Decreased cost of new structures (so you can automate more!)

  • Fixed structures collisions.

  • Fixed Thailand flag.

Thanks for playing my game, have a nice day!
David

