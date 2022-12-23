Update 1.0.5 - Snapping builds & more languages

Hello again.

A new requested feature you all have been waiting and more languages. Maybe some doesn't work entirely well so keep in mind I will keep working on them. Also the snapping system may have some problems and need tweaks.

Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Change Log:

Added toggle mode to enable/disable UI (for screenshots).

Added snappning to structures.

Increased max mouse sensitivity.

Added new languages:

German

Japanese

Portuguese

Korean

French

Polish

Czech

Russian

(NOTE: More languages will be added next patch. There may still be problems with some translations.)

Next confirmed ones:

Italian

Ukranian

Decreased spawn rate of resources.

Decreased cost of new structures (so you can automate more!)

Fixed structures collisions.

Fixed Thailand flag.

Thanks for playing my game, have a nice day!

David