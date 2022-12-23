Update 1.0.5 - Snapping builds & more languages

Hello again.
A new requested feature you all have been waiting and more languages. Maybe some doesn't work entirely well so keep in mind I will keep working on them. Also the snapping system may have some problems and need tweaks.
Check the Official Discord where I am always active.
Change Log:
- Added toggle mode to enable/disable UI (for screenshots).
- Added snappning to structures.
- Increased max mouse sensitivity.
- Added new languages:
- German
- Japanese
- Portuguese
- Korean
- French
- Polish
- Czech
- Russian
(NOTE: More languages will be added next patch. There may still be problems with some translations.)
Next confirmed ones:
-
Italian
-
Ukranian
-
Decreased spawn rate of resources.
-
Decreased cost of new structures (so you can automate more!)
-
Fixed structures collisions.
-
Fixed Thailand flag.
Thanks for playing my game, have a nice day!
David
