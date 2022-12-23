PATCH v1.0.0a (Hotfixes)

Lying Souls™ Version 1.0.0a is now live on Steam
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a location where you could get stuck in the first room of the prologue
- Lowered the volume of the gunshots in front of the house in chapter 1
- Fixed a bug where the door to the garden was open in the house in chapter 1
- Fixed a note found in the safe in the garage in the forest level
Additions:
- Made the normal ending credits screen not skippable (Too many have skipped this by mistake)
- Made the box in the garage (prologue) easier to find
- Added a light in the hallway at the end of chapter 1
- Added a fade-in sequence in the last level of chapter 1
NOTE: At the moment I am still working on improvements for the performance on new as well as old hardware. I will fix some of the FPS problems in the next few updates.
