PATCH v1.0.0a (Hotfixes)

Lying Souls™ Version 1.0.0a is now live on Steam

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a location where you could get stuck in the first room of the prologue

Lowered the volume of the gunshots in front of the house in chapter 1

Fixed a bug where the door to the garden was open in the house in chapter 1

Fixed a note found in the safe in the garage in the forest level

Additions:

Made the normal ending credits screen not skippable (Too many have skipped this by mistake)

Made the box in the garage (prologue) easier to find

Added a light in the hallway at the end of chapter 1

Added a fade-in sequence in the last level of chapter 1

NOTE: At the moment I am still working on improvements for the performance on new as well as old hardware. I will fix some of the FPS problems in the next few updates.