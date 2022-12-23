 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lying Souls™ update for 23 December 2022

PATCH v1.0.0a (Hotfixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 10204350 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lying Souls™ Version 1.0.0a is now live on Steam

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a location where you could get stuck in the first room of the prologue
  • Lowered the volume of the gunshots in front of the house in chapter 1
  • Fixed a bug where the door to the garden was open in the house in chapter 1
  • Fixed a note found in the safe in the garage in the forest level

Additions:

  • Made the normal ending credits screen not skippable (Too many have skipped this by mistake)
  • Made the box in the garage (prologue) easier to find
  • Added a light in the hallway at the end of chapter 1
  • Added a fade-in sequence in the last level of chapter 1

NOTE: At the moment I am still working on improvements for the performance on new as well as old hardware. I will fix some of the FPS problems in the next few updates.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1574111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link