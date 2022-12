Share · View all patches · Build 10204335 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 06:52:07 UTC by Wendy

This time, we are doing a large-scale additional content update for BHC.

Additional release of costume characters

Enjoy a different kind of fun with a new character costume!

Chiffon Fairchild : Merry Christmas

Cassie Lockhart : Merry Christmas

We hope that DLC will add a new experience to enjoy the game.