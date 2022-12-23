New changes to Chasing Tail are live! The biggest change is the reworked backgrounds that have given the game some new life and improved the style. There are also many minor bug fixes and spelling corrections through the game. Most notable is an error in Kase's date that would not allow certain text to play out. The way the game calculates the love interest has also gotten a bit of a tweak and now places a much bigger emphasis on the dates seen.
Chasing Tail update for 23 December 2022
Chasing Tail 4.0 Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
