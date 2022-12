Update List:

Fixed : Not being able to enter the final scene when a character dispatched.

Fixed : Elemental Affinity may cause the game to freeze after triggering.

Fixed : Wild Revenge may cause the game to freeze after triggering a death chain reaction.

Fixed : The Evernight warrior who died in silence could be transformed after playing again.

Fixed : The same Wondering Tavern character might be recruited repeatably.

Fixed : Some text issues.