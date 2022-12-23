Naev 0.10.0 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10203959 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 03:52:04 UTC by Wendy

For what has become a new winter holiday tradition, the Naev DevTeam is proud to announce the release of version 0.10.0. This release contains many incredible new features, significantly improved and expanded old features, and tons of new content including multiple long campaigns. The 0.10.0 implements many of the major wanted features for Naev and will likely allow the next releases to focus much more on polish, filling out the existing universe, and more exciting new content. We would like to thank all the contributors who have participated and helped in the making of this release.

Most notable changes:

* Plugin system implemented

Player fleets

Hypergates

Asteroids completely reworked

More space anomalies

True bioships

Tons of new content

Although we have gone through 2 beta releases in this release cycle, please report any issues on this tracker, and feel free to join our Discord chat (invite).

You can get the latest version from any of the following sources:

Full Changelog

* New Mechanics * Support for setting ships as escorts and thus player fleets