 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PongBreak update for 23 December 2022

Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10203849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added joystick sensitivity to settings.

The difference between "Power Vector Sensitivity" and "Joystick Sensitivity":
"Power Vector Sensitivity" controls how much the vector that is created effects the power of the redirect.
This setting applies to both mouse and gamepad.
"Joystick Sensitivity" on the other hand only affects how much the game responds to joystick input when creating the vector. Meaning, how quickly you can go from no power to full power and change direction.

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1964301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link