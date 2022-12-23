Patch notes

Added joystick sensitivity to settings.

The difference between "Power Vector Sensitivity" and "Joystick Sensitivity":

"Power Vector Sensitivity" controls how much the vector that is created effects the power of the redirect.

This setting applies to both mouse and gamepad.

"Joystick Sensitivity" on the other hand only affects how much the game responds to joystick input when creating the vector. Meaning, how quickly you can go from no power to full power and change direction.

Have fun!