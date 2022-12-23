Dec 22 patch notes

This update adds a new helmet (Yule Helm) for the Ravager, which along with other classes will receive further armor updates such as helmets like the one shown below. The Yule Helm currently is only aesthetic (no stat modifiers to strength, magic, etc). Eventually all equipment such as helmets including the Yule Helm will add stat modifiers or other bonuses to the player.

Also patched in this update are the following:

Fixed a bug where the mouse would disappear (until hitting the Escape key to bring back the menu and mouse) after typing a name for the new character selection

Added detection for enemies if they fall off the map to count towards the number of enemies defeated for that dungeon (this will need a further patch for all enemies but only impacts enemies that might fall off the map for example)

Lowered the health, strength, and armor of the skeleton enemies in the first tower dungeon following feedback from the Discussions page about difficulty

Fixed a bug where the ability cooldown for Myrddin's shield was misaligned with the ability icon GUI placement

Tested the Yule Helm along with a new Viking helm for the Ravager class

Fixed other small bugs

The next patch expected this week Dec 22 will focus on adding more content such as:

'Exit' icons to enable so the player can locate the exit portal more easily

New compass GUI / images

updating all dungeon HUD icons

fixing steam achievement reward bugs,

updating the sound effects particularly for the Frost Path ability

fix other various bugs

Finish some or all of the skeleton mage's talent tree

Happy holidays!