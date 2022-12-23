CHRISTMAS EVENT INSIDE THE BACKROOMS!!

COMPLETE THE CHRISTMAS EVENT TO OBTAIN THE NEW COSMETICS!!

Hi everybody!! The christmas event is finally here!! ːer_waveː

In this event you will need to get back the missing gifts that some gnomes have stolen, you need to find the gnomes and hit them with snowballs in order to get the gift and once you have it, put all of them in the christmas tree.

There are 6 gnomes in total, 2 in the dark rooms, 2 in the office rooms and 2 in the parking zone,

Once the 6 gifts have been in the christmas tree the event will be completed and you will get a reward cosmetic.

There are 4 cosmetics in total.

The event will be active until January 10th, so pick up your snowballs and catch those gnomes!!

Hope you enjoy the event. ːer_heartː