Umbra - Update (Patch Notes) v1.2

Patch Notes from version 1.2
After seeing many people playing the game, I have realized the first encounter with Amon was definitely not fair for players since he "just appears", so to fix that, I made a few changes which are:
General Changes From First Encounter:
-
Added audio feedback of Amon entering the room by the door.
-
The player will be able to see Amon's shadow before coming out of the corner, giving them time to react.
-
The room now has more light, making it easier to get done the objectives.
-
On some levels, the objectives have been re-ubicated to make the experience more balanced.
Hopefully, these changes make the game more just and fun to play.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that made the lightning have lower quality, even in high settings, now the lightning has been rebuilt as a "production" instead of a "preview".
- Fixed an issue that made Amon's navigation bound volume to be reduced to make it impossible to go through specific hallways.
