Umbra - Update (Patch Notes) v1.2

Patch Notes from version 1.2

After seeing many people playing the game, I have realized the first encounter with Amon was definitely not fair for players since he "just appears", so to fix that, I made a few changes which are:

General Changes From First Encounter:

Added audio feedback of Amon entering the room by the door.

The player will be able to see Amon's shadow before coming out of the corner, giving them time to react.

The room now has more light, making it easier to get done the objectives.

On some levels, the objectives have been re-ubicated to make the experience more balanced.

Hopefully, these changes make the game more just and fun to play.

Bug Fixes: