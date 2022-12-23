 Skip to content

Umbra update for 23 December 2022

Umbra - Update (Patch Notes) v1.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes from version 1.2

After seeing many people playing the game, I have realized the first encounter with Amon was definitely not fair for players since he "just appears", so to fix that, I made a few changes which are:

General Changes From First Encounter:

  • Added audio feedback of Amon entering the room by the door.

  • The player will be able to see Amon's shadow before coming out of the corner, giving them time to react.

  • The room now has more light, making it easier to get done the objectives.

  • On some levels, the objectives have been re-ubicated to make the experience more balanced.

Hopefully, these changes make the game more just and fun to play.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue that made the lightning have lower quality, even in high settings, now the lightning has been rebuilt as a "production" instead of a "preview".
  • Fixed an issue that made Amon's navigation bound volume to be reduced to make it impossible to go through specific hallways.

