轮回修仙路 update for 23 December 2022

12.23 Update Bulletin

Share · View all patches · Build 10203724 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Optimized the problem of increasing memory when repeating SL

  2. Added NPC revenge behavior. When the hatred with the NPC reaches a certain level, the NPC will take revenge

  3. Optimized the position of tips displayed on item properties

  4. Optimized the problem of incomplete display in 2560*1080 refiner

  5. Fixed an issue where fire kill was ineffective

  6. Fix the failure of gold system to reduce Jianshanhai

  7. Fixed an issue where Earth shields reduced attack speed to zero

  8. Fixed the problem of attribute reduction in the process of syndrome

  9. Fixed NPC panel not closing

  10. Fixed bug where the flower demon shared too many damage objects

  11. Fixed an issue where the Mana Seal does no damage

  12. Fixed the issue of earthbound stealth mode threading

  13. Fixed an issue where burn effects would appear under characters

  14. Fixed an issue where new refiner furnaces could not be inherited

