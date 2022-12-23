-
Optimized the problem of increasing memory when repeating SL
-
Added NPC revenge behavior. When the hatred with the NPC reaches a certain level, the NPC will take revenge
-
Optimized the position of tips displayed on item properties
-
Optimized the problem of incomplete display in 2560*1080 refiner
-
Fixed an issue where fire kill was ineffective
-
Fix the failure of gold system to reduce Jianshanhai
-
Fixed an issue where Earth shields reduced attack speed to zero
-
Fixed the problem of attribute reduction in the process of syndrome
-
Fixed NPC panel not closing
-
Fixed bug where the flower demon shared too many damage objects
-
Fixed an issue where the Mana Seal does no damage
-
Fixed the issue of earthbound stealth mode threading
-
Fixed an issue where burn effects would appear under characters
-
Fixed an issue where new refiner furnaces could not be inherited
轮回修仙路 update for 23 December 2022
12.23 Update Bulletin
Patchnotes via Steam Community
