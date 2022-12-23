12.23 Update Bulletin

Optimized the problem of increasing memory when repeating SL

Added NPC revenge behavior. When the hatred with the NPC reaches a certain level, the NPC will take revenge

Optimized the position of tips displayed on item properties

Optimized the problem of incomplete display in 2560*1080 refiner

Fixed an issue where fire kill was ineffective

Fix the failure of gold system to reduce Jianshanhai

Fixed an issue where Earth shields reduced attack speed to zero

Fixed the problem of attribute reduction in the process of syndrome

Fixed NPC panel not closing

Fixed bug where the flower demon shared too many damage objects

Fixed an issue where the Mana Seal does no damage

Fixed the issue of earthbound stealth mode threading

Fixed an issue where burn effects would appear under characters