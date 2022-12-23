 Skip to content

The Clown's Forest update for 23 December 2022

The Clown's Forest: OVERHAUL UPDATE

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here you are everyone! The biggest, and one of the final major updates to the game! This update adds so much to the base game (If you still have a save in the game, delete it as it will no longer work, or save over it with a new game) Here is the changelog:

Changes in the Overhaul update:

  • added a Journal System

  • added new maps

  • added a new intro

  • added more chases

  • added permadeath mode

  • added more flashbacks

  • added new puzzles

  • added a warning screen

  • added new characters

  • added new endings

  • added a memorial to my friend

  • removed mouse movement/interaction

  • removed an ending that unobtainable

  • changed story and dialogue

  • changed the intensity of the main menu static

  • changed the viper interactive bootup screen

  • changed the normal difficulty to easy, and hard difficulty to normal

  • changed statue puzzle to actually be dangerous

  • changed the way the endings work and how they are written

This update is meant to give the game a new breath of life to tie into a bigger story for The Clown's Forest 2. The original release of the game was intended to be a one-off, which meant it was harder to lead into a sequel.

Hope you all have a Merry Christmas and a happy new year!

  • Viper Interactive

