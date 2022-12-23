The Clown's Forest: OVERHAUL UPDATE

Here you are everyone! The biggest, and one of the final major updates to the game! This update adds so much to the base game (If you still have a save in the game, delete it as it will no longer work, or save over it with a new game) Here is the changelog:

Changes in the Overhaul update:

added a Journal System

added new maps

added a new intro

added more chases

added permadeath mode

added more flashbacks

added new puzzles

added a warning screen

added new characters

added new endings

added a memorial to my friend

removed mouse movement/interaction

removed an ending that unobtainable

changed story and dialogue

changed the intensity of the main menu static

changed the viper interactive bootup screen

changed the normal difficulty to easy, and hard difficulty to normal

changed statue puzzle to actually be dangerous

changed the way the endings work and how they are written

This update is meant to give the game a new breath of life to tie into a bigger story for The Clown's Forest 2. The original release of the game was intended to be a one-off, which meant it was harder to lead into a sequel.

Hope you all have a Merry Christmas and a happy new year!