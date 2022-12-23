 Skip to content

Kingdoms and Castles update for 23 December 2022

Infrastructure & Industry Update - Beta Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10203375

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi Everyone,

Hope everyone is having a happy holiday so far. We've got the beta available for the next update - Industry & Infrastructure! We've got a sticky thread in the forums where there's a more detailed list of all the new changes that are ready for testing, but here's a little preview of just a few of the things you can look forward to:

Large Iron Mine

Large Treasure Room

And more!

Of course, we'll do our usual big update post when the Infrastructure & Industry Update is ready for final release.

If you'd like, you can try it out now by switching to the beta branch (keep in mind there will be bugs and things to fix). Here's how:

  • Right click on the game in the steam library
  • Click properties, then choose betas
  • Choose the next-version-preview branch

No code is necessary, your game should automatically update once you switch. Everyone who has been playing on the alpha branch will be kept up to date as well.

Please send your feedback and bug reports to contact@lionshieldstudios.com, chat with us directly in our discord, or post here in the forums!

Until next time,
-Pete, Michael, & Sam

