Bundle/Mundles:

-Added some shading

-Tweaked the gib sprites a bit and split one gib into 2 separate gibs

-Achievements icons and related media are/will be changed to fit the new sprites (also updated the Workshop sprite on the Steam library hero)

Slingshot/Ammo Changes:

-Decreased the Durability of Slingshots to 30 per (down from 35 per)

-Decreased the Durability Cap of Slingshots to 80 (down from 100)

-Decreased the Durability Cap of Balled Meet to 40 (down from 50)

-Decreased the Durability Cap of Ruber Rods to 40 (down from 50)

-Updated the save format to 2 to apply these changes on current saves

-Added a sick new camera debug menu (this is just for me but should make getting screenshots/videos showing off stuff easier)

-Added some shading to the 1st boss (at some point a larger texture rework will likely be done)

-Fixed new saves always going through the process of converting save formats the first time they are loaded again

-Fixed Music unpausing when adjusting Music Volume while paused

-Fixed Player and Creature sounds not pausing properly (there may be a few other random sounds that still don't pause properly)

-Fixed particle rings not respecting the source Creature's material

-Added a separate property for whether an attack can give Vulnerable (used to prevent/fix "physical" attacks from giving Vulnerable)

-Post-game bug fixes/balance changes