Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 22 December 2022

Bugfix patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10203295 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug where consumable items would respawn after the game load.
-Fixed a bug where tooltips would fail to hide in some situations.
-Fixed the bug with models in the gambling inn.
-QoL improvement: a player can not drink health/mana potions when he is at full health/mana.

