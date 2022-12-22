Patch Notes 23 December 2022 - Big user feedback update

Hello everyone!
This patch contains updated in game post processing (More colors!), Better unit control and Graafschap Gelre is now a playable lord in the campaign. First the bad news, your key bindings will be reset and your campaign save is incompatible, now onto the good news!
I got a lot of feedback on the gray filter and the army command controls with keyboard an mouse. I have put a lot of work into fixing these and I think it's coming along nicely.
First up, the unit control interface:
With this new update you can control your army by directly selecting units with the 1 - 5 number keys and issue orders with the F1 to F6 keys. The TAB button now functions as a formation status lookup and shows all unit cards with their status when held.
This new system also brings the added benefit of greatly enhanced battlefield clarity. You can now see the type of unit, the amount of units alive, the morale status and what the formation is doing in real time. This way you can easily see if your plan is working out!
Second, the colors
This is what an overcast day looks like in the new patch!
Second showcase shot, also showcasing the new mercenary units for Bisdom Utrecht.
Graaf Reinoud I in his new outfit.
The light level is also boosted on rainy days providing more visual clarity. On top of this all I increased the chance of clear weather with 15%, because apparently some people can't get used to the dutch climate. ;)
Oh and I almost forgot. I started working on the tutorials, right now I've added a basic training tutorial. It's a short and sweet tutorial on how to operate your lord on the battlefield. An army commanding tutorial will be coming too.
Full change log:
- Add 15% extra chance of clear weather
- Fix typo in loading screen
- Fix floating house in Alkmaar
- Increase Frisian infantry strength against cavalry (now at 2.5x, was 1.5x, more on faction balance later! Tip for now, frisians are best at fighting on foot, you need to reverse the logic for their unit types)
- Raise base flee threshold for fanatic cavalry
- Change Kennemer army culture
- add savefile versioning to check compatibility with new patches
- Remove old global hold fire command
- Fix unit rotation while issueing orders: units now maintain rotation except when charging and moving directly
- Fix water plants dissapearing in winter
- Fix crash notifying dead unit to non existing formation
- Add basic training
- Increase size of horses by ~5%
- Enable arrow trails by standard
- Fix player blood resetting on dismount
- Fix scabbard staying on horse on dismount
- Make post processing less desatured
- Boost light levels
- Add Brederode specific heraldry
- Add Gelre specific heraldry
- Add new lord model for Gelre
- Fix player dismounting when issueing orders
- Add decal to trebuchet impact
- Fix rippling water on mounted attack
- Add water ripple to arrow impact
- Implement custom faction culture for Utrecht
- Improve LOD's across all characters (CPU perf increase)
- Add Gelre to playable lords in Campaign
- Fix trebuchet water impact
For now, happy holidays everyone, see you next year!
Thank you for all the support so far.
