Version 1.12: The last major update for now*; Holiday Update!

*More info on the future of this game's updates are detailed in the "Closing Notes" section at the bottom

Thank you for playing Endless Bullet Heaven! Update notes below:

Additions:

Added presents! These are unlocked after beating the new boss and they gives some small boosts or currency

This feature is something I still want to do more with. It's admittedly a little barebones right now

Added a new boss: Pandoria!

She appears at Round 80; Beat her with easy mode off to get her bio, weapon, special, and item!

Added a new bullet patterns: "Bouncing Fireflies", "Ornaments", "Icicles"

Added 2 new dress cosmetics! One is based off of last update's Halloween art and is unlocked after beating Griffith. The other is a new holiday look and is unlocked after beating Pandoria!

Added 2 new achievements!

Added 2 new tips!

Added 2 new music tracks into the random selection

Added some other small details

Misc Changes:

Added a slight background effect when the "spooky" music plays

This is because this music has a secret gameplay effect that I won't spoil so I wanted it to have a visual cue too for people playing with music muted

Adjusted "Inwards/Outwards Barrage" -> Now the target will only spawn on the same side you're on, which prevents the annoying situation where you'd have to switch sides to end the attack without timing it out, which was very inconsistent to do without getting hit. Since you'll never have to switch sides now, the bullets have been made a little faster and spawn more often

Nerfed "Bombs!" -> Slower spawn rate

Nerfed "Cards" -> Slower spawn rate

Nerfed "Fireworks!" -> Slightly slower spawn rate, and bursts into 1 less bullet per ring

Nerfed "ANGRY BUBBLES" -> Slightly slower spawn rate, slightly smaller projectile size on average

Nerfed "Solar Flare" -> Slightly smaller projectiles, slightly slower projectile speed

The bonus round "skip bonus" target is now less visible, and a text popup will appear upon starting a bonus

This is in light of a moment where I was watching a friend play the game for the first time in a while and they somehow managed to click the target before finding out it was a bonus round.

My mind was blown

Yatanosoy's theme now has a small intro

Fixed a major issue where I accidentally left in a debug control

I have no idea how long this has accidentally been in the game but the debug control was literally just "4" on the keyboard. Pressing 4 would delete all your points then save the game. Hopefully nobody found it by accident since there shouldn't be any controls that are close to 4 on the keyboard but I'm very sorry regardless

Other niche changes and bug fixes

Closing Notes

TL;DR: This is the last update where I can assure a somewhat regular release schedule.

That should be all! However, there is something bittersweet I should say. Due to starting university work soon, I most likely wont be able to update the game regularly anymore starting early next year. This game still needs a bunch of work before I'd consider it finished so even though the circumstances may get it the way, this isn't the official "last update". If I find time somehow, I'd like to fully finish this game some day.

Also worth noting is that this update was a little bit rushed since the holiday season is already nearly over! It approached much more quickly than I anticipated and I apologize if the update's a little rough around the edges. I've tried everything I can to assure this update is satisfactory (and at the very least: stable) but I still think it could be improved! Hopefully I should have a little more time later to tidy up the new stuff in a patch. But for now, I hope it's still enjoyable!

As usual, should any issues arise either yell at me on twitter https://twitter.com/Dracoraz or send an email to dracorazhelp@gmail.com !