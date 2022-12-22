Daily Hotfix Patch 0.8.2.D - Fixing Knight's Heart of Valour and other bugfixes

Hey guys, just a small update today as I'm technically on holidays. This is a little early Xmas present to gladiators using knights, your class has been bugged this whole time and now Heart of Valour should kick some serious butt now as it works as intended!

Cheers Oli

V 0.8.2.D Patch Notes

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Dungeon champions can no longer be killed outright by Virtuoso talent

• Dungeon champions stats are boosted in higher difficulty levels now

• Fixed a bug where Battle Rage and Heart of Valour used the enemy's talent tree when determining effects

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Camera button now only appears during your turn

• If you die in battle at the same time as your enemy ( for example, both spiked ), it counts as a loss now.

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Increased tick counter in settings sliders to match decimal points

• Increased Eldor Hath arena level to 72

• Removed extra hologram shader from Observatory Star Panel (in case anyone has epilepsy)