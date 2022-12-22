EA v0.13: Mecha and custom map Grassland

Last update of the year with some exciting changes.

New grassland map with a considerable size for you to fight.

Grassland map is customizable, that means that you can choose the settings of the battle and the number of enemies.

Giant mecha as first boss, 100 m tall giant robot that will challenge you. This first version is equipped with gatling gun , missiles and drones. In addition to that it performs melee attacks that can be really powerful. Keep it away from your energy source.

Added B1 nuclear bomber.

Improved Helicopter stability.

Improved Nuke explosion force.

Reduced disk size by 2 GB, some components were included in the game that were not used.

Menu to configure the Grassland map:

In the future this will be part of other maps. I am planning to redesign them and make them all similar size than the grassland since it give you much more freedom to fly and fight.

I will not update the game the next 2 weeks since I will be on vacation but I hope you enjoy this last update of 2022, Merry Christmas !!!