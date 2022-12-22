EA v0.13: Mecha and custom map Grassland

Last update of the year with some exciting changes.
- New grassland map with a considerable size for you to fight.
- Grassland map is customizable, that means that you can choose the settings of the battle and the number of enemies.
- Giant mecha as first boss, 100 m tall giant robot that will challenge you. This first version is equipped with gatling gun , missiles and drones. In addition to that it performs melee attacks that can be really powerful. Keep it away from your energy source.
- Added B1 nuclear bomber.
- Improved Helicopter stability.
- Improved Nuke explosion force.
- Reduced disk size by 2 GB, some components were included in the game that were not used.
Menu to configure the Grassland map:
In the future this will be part of other maps. I am planning to redesign them and make them all similar size than the grassland since it give you much more freedom to fly and fight.
I will not update the game the next 2 weeks since I will be on vacation but I hope you enjoy this last update of 2022, Merry Christmas !!!
Changed files in this update