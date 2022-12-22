Deck Defenders Early Access Starting Soon!

Welcome to the early access release of our game! We are excited to have you join us on this journey and be a part of shaping the final product. As an early access player, you will have the opportunity to play the game as it develops and provide feedback and suggestions directly to the development team.

Please note that the game is not yet complete and may contain bugs or incomplete features. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we continue to work on polishing and improving the game. Your participation and feedback will be invaluable as we strive to make the best game possible.

Thank you for your support and we can't wait to hear your thoughts on the early access version of our game.