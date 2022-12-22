 Skip to content

Running Fable update for 22 December 2022

Santa's Winter Gift Frenzy!

Share · View all patches · Build 10202819 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new update includes twelve challenges for each day of Christmas, each of which will unlock beginning the 25th of December, all the way to January the 5th.

12 new cosmetics that will add up to your current inventory.
New winter lobby, with a visual enhancement for boosting that Christmas mood!
A new arrangement on the soundtrack from the lobby, with cool Christmas bells.
Completely fleshed dialogue system, for talking to Santa.
Each day, a new Santa challenge will appear, each one harder than the previous one!
Rewards will only unlock if you enter the day, so don't miss them!

