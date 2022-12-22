Update 0.2.0 Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10202799 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 22:09:32 UTC by Wendy

I greet everyone before Christmas and wish you nice and happy holidays.

I will be releasing updates over Christmas.

I will release one today :)

I scripted the plane on the new map.

The plane flies and travels. It is possible to jump out of a plane.

Caution: Do not jump in the plane. Wait for the plane to fly low and jump.

There is no parachute in the game yet! The plane flies throughout the game.

This is only a test version! I'm still working on the development.

Equipment, merchant, etc. are in the same place at the "Quest" checkpoint

You can mine and build all over the map.

You can already enter the water

You still have two maps. 1. has been with us since the beginning of the game.

It is new and for now only to show what is coming.

The number of purchased copies is starting to grow and I thank you

FussyCraft