Hotfix 0.5.1

Didn't think you'd see me so soon? You must be new here. A few tiny things were addressed by our stellar discord community, and who am I to let them linger during the holidays? Details below!
♥Bean
changelog v0.5.1
- Fixed practice points displaying inaccurate times for longer levels
- Fixed levels unlocking before their requirement is met
- Changed rubber bullets to invert their friction when rewinding
- Reverted bullet amount change from yesterday's update
- Updated init4cheapthrills audio
- Added noto thin font. This is where those extra Unicode symbols can be found now.
- Changed safety in the sun challenge text to be noto thin
- Removed a hidden song no one found
- Changed shadow clones to hurt player if they rest on top of it (5sec immunity at level start)
- Editor: Improved inaccurate behavior of bullets when time jumping in a resource-heavy level
Changed files in this update