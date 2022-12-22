 Skip to content

Soundodger 2 update for 22 December 2022

Hotfix 0.5.1

Last edited by Wendy

Didn't think you'd see me so soon? You must be new here. A few tiny things were addressed by our stellar discord community, and who am I to let them linger during the holidays? Details below!

♥Bean

changelog v0.5.1

  • Fixed practice points displaying inaccurate times for longer levels
  • Fixed levels unlocking before their requirement is met
  • Changed rubber bullets to invert their friction when rewinding
  • Reverted bullet amount change from yesterday's update
  • Updated init4cheapthrills audio
  • Added noto thin font. This is where those extra Unicode symbols can be found now.
  • Changed safety in the sun challenge text to be noto thin
  • Removed a hidden song no one found
  • Changed shadow clones to hurt player if they rest on top of it (5sec immunity at level start)
  • Editor: Improved inaccurate behavior of bullets when time jumping in a resource-heavy level

