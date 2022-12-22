Diretide 2022 Collector's Cache II — Available Now (ClientVersion 5581)

The abundance of talent in the Dota 2 Workshop continues to prove far too vast to fit within a single offering of the Collector's Cache, so this frosty Diretide season welcomes a second round of treasure to keep your heroes bundled up tight.

The Diretide 2022 Collector's Caches I & II are available for $2.49 each, and both will remain on sale until January 12, 2023. All items in the Caches are untradeable and unmarketable, except for the ultra rare Tiny and Chaos Knight sets. Unboxing 14 of these treasures will automatically grant you 36 Battle Levels, and the odds of receiving a bonus rare item will increase with each one you open. You can also recycle any unwanted items for 2 Battle Levels.

Thank you to all of the artists that dedicate their talents to each Workshop Call to Arms, as well as the entire Dota 2 community that embraces these creative efforts. We wish all of you a very merry Diretide, and a happy new year!