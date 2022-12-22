 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 22 December 2022

Diretide 2022 Collector's Cache II — Available Now (ClientVersion 5581)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The abundance of talent in the Dota 2 Workshop continues to prove far too vast to fit within a single offering of the Collector's Cache, so this frosty Diretide season welcomes a second round of treasure to keep your heroes bundled up tight.

The Diretide 2022 Collector's Caches I & II are available for $2.49 each, and both will remain on sale until January 12, 2023. All items in the Caches are untradeable and unmarketable, except for the ultra rare Tiny and Chaos Knight sets. Unboxing 14 of these treasures will automatically grant you 36 Battle Levels, and the odds of receiving a bonus rare item will increase with each one you open. You can also recycle any unwanted items for 2 Battle Levels.

Thank you to all of the artists that dedicate their talents to each Workshop Call to Arms, as well as the entire Dota 2 community that embraces these creative efforts. We wish all of you a very merry Diretide, and a happy new year!

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, English, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, and French

Cosmetics

  • New Mythical Shoulder: Grudges of the Gallows Tree - Shoulder
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Mythical Legs: Grudges of the Gallows Tree - Legs
  • New Mythical Head: Grudges of the Gallows Tree - Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Mythical Arms: Grudges of the Gallows Tree - Arms
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: Grudges of the Gallows Tree
  • New Economy Item: Diretide 2022 Collector's Cache II
  • New Mythical Summon: Withering Pain - Summon
    • Contains a custom model for Skeleton Archer
  • New Economy Item: recycling_diretide_2022_collectors_cache_2
English Localization

  • DOTA_TrophyDesc_MVPTrophy: Commemorates how many times you have been voted match MVP.Commemorates how many times you have been awarded match MVP.
  • DOTA_ChallengeDesc_ShadowDemon_KillsUnderSoulCatcher: Get <font color='#ffffff'>%s1</font> kills or assists on enemy Heroes affected by <font color='#ffffff'>Soul Catcher</font>.
  • DOTA_2022Diretide_CollectorsCache_Disclaimer: Cache items are only available until December 18th.Cache items are only available until January 12th.
  • DOTA_ChallengeDesc_ShadowDemon_KillsUnderDisseminate: Get <font color='#ffffff'>%s1</font> kills or assists on enemy Heroes affected by <font color='#ffffff'>Disseminate</font>.
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_CollectorsCache2Available_Heading: Collectors Cache 2 Available
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_MoreActiveEventsUp: +{d:num_more_active_events_up} active events above
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_MoreActiveEventsDown: +{d:num_more_active_events_down} active events below

Abilities

  • Demonic Cleanse: Removed attribute linked ability with value of shadow_demon_demonic_purge
  • Sticky Bomb: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_chase_time with value of 4

