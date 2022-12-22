December update 0.0.6

Merry christmas and happy new year! Special thanks to everyone leaving us feedback, this has helped us a lot to understand where we are from players point of view.

This update allows player to advance further in the campaign but the content is still mainly place holders or repeating previous maps and models. We will now take a small break in the next few weeks and continue towards our next update in January 2023.

Content:

Added a second region for more missions which repeats existing maps for now

Initial tier 2 items

Hiring now costs actual money, you can hire more operatives, more details in hiring screen and you can now unlock one more operative slot from one of the missions

Work in progress implementation of bandages & medical

You can now wait in strategic map to restore health

Squad now moves along roads in strategic map

Completing missions now gives a money reward

Bug fixes:

Movement UI lines no longer draw on top of units

Fixed a crash when enemy turn was changing to player turn

Other: