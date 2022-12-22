 Skip to content

End State update for 22 December 2022

December update 0.0.6

End State update for 22 December 2022

December update 0.0.6

Last edited by Wendy

Merry christmas and happy new year! Special thanks to everyone leaving us feedback, this has helped us a lot to understand where we are from players point of view.

This update allows player to advance further in the campaign but the content is still mainly place holders or repeating previous maps and models. We will now take a small break in the next few weeks and continue towards our next update in January 2023.

Content:

  • Added a second region for more missions which repeats existing maps for now
  • Initial tier 2 items
  • Hiring now costs actual money, you can hire more operatives, more details in hiring screen and you can now unlock one more operative slot from one of the missions
  • Work in progress implementation of bandages & medical
  • You can now wait in strategic map to restore health
  • Squad now moves along roads in strategic map
  • Completing missions now gives a money reward

Bug fixes:

  • Movement UI lines no longer draw on top of units
  • Fixed a crash when enemy turn was changing to player turn

Other:

  • Early Access ending now comes much later giving players more chance to play around
  • Added settings for shadows and ambient occlusion (can help with performance if you have low fps)
  • Added unit stance keyboard shortcuts
  • Ammo status is now shown for weapons in inventory
  • Improved strategic map terrain rendering

